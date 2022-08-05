‘Wedge’ waiting for Kelowna council approval

Conceptual rendering of the new ‘Wedge’ planned for the corner of Water and Leon. (Photo contributed)

Developers of a unique building planned for downtown have again wedged their way before council, this time with staff support.

City staff is recommending the building dubbed “The Wedge” be approved for Water Street and Leon Avenue.

Staff was not supportive of the project when it first came to the city in March 2020 due to an inability to provide any parking within the development, and the applicant’s unwillingness to provide payment under the city’s cash-in-lieu of parking bylaw.

The developer made changes and went back to council in May, and the project received approval in a 6-3 council vote at a public hearing in June.

The original plans envisioned a six-storey building, but after the initial development permit expired, new plans were submitted to the city in June showing a redesigned two-storey structure.

Newly submitted documents show the developer is now willing to pay cash-in-lieu of providing parking.

Council will consider the application at Monday’s (Aug. 8) meeting.

Conceptual rendering of the original ‘Wedge.’ (Photo contributed)

