Weekday weather update

Sunshine is forecast for this week in the Okanagan - Shuswap

After a weekend of rain and cool temperatures this week is looking a whole lot brighter.

In the Okanagan, Wednesday will be partly sunny and 13 C, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday with temperatures of increasing to 14 C, and on Friday it will be sunny and 15 C.

Over in the Shuswap, Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and 13 C, a similar forecast is expected for Thursday with temperatures dipping to 12 C; however Environment Canada is anticipating a warmer day for Friday with sunshine and 14 C.

Down in the Similkameen, expect showers for Wednesday and a high of 11. For Thursday it will be partly cloudy and 13 C, while Friday will see sun right across the board and temperatures of 14 C.

Cyclist struck at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street

The man is being treated in ambulance

Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Kelowna music festival will take place Oct. 13

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

Kelowna RCMP look to identify alleged break-in suspect

The alleged break-in occured Aug. 17

Rockets acquire over age defenceman

Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers joins the Rockets

West Kelowna votes 2018: Jayson Ziklie runs for council

West Kelowna goes to the polls Oct. 20

North Okanagan Grannies à Gogo charity shifts focus

Over the years the Vernon group has wired more than $150,000 to their trusted volunteer administrators of the South African group.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

