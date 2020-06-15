Weekend rainfall pushes Okanagan lakes closer to capacity

Boaters, homeowners asked to take extra measures to protect shorelines in Coldstream

Kalamalka Lake is closer to capacity following the weekend’s rainfall and the District of Coldstream is reminding lake users to take measures to protect shorelines.

The district asked Boaters and Personal Watercraft users to avoid creating waves near the shoreline that could damage property and contribute to shoreline erosion Monday, June 15.

Transport Canada advises anyone operating a power-driven boat in British Columbia must adhere to a limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of any shore. Slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels are high.

Private docks are also at risk from high waters and waves.

Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise more, while pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible.

Docks can be further secured through use of sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge and all loose items should be removed.

Residents with sandbags protecting their properties are encouraged to keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

READ MORE: Street light, road repairs coming to busy Vernon intersection

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.