Weekend sports recap in Kelowna

The Kelowna Rockets came away with a 3-2 win over the Cougars in Prince George Saturday night (Feb. 19).

Turner McMillen (7) opened the scoring for the Rockets at 6:19 of the first period, before the Cougars tied the game with a power-play goal at 8:32 of the second. Jake Lee (13) put Kelowna ahead 27 seconds into the third period, scoring on the power-play. Gabriel Szturc (10) netted the game winner at 12:49. The Cougars added one more at 17:31. The Rockets also beat the Cougars 3-2 in Prince George on Friday night (Feb. 18). The Rockets have an afternoon game against the Tri-City Americans Monday, Feb. 21.

—-

The West Kelowna Warriors lost 6-3 to the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday night. Nick Roukounakis (5) scored twice for the Warriors, including a short-handed marker earning him third star honours, while Marcus Joughin (4) scored the third Warriors’ goal on the power play. The Warriors rebounded Sunday afternoon with an 8-4 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters. Tyler Cristall (24) had a hat-trick and an assist for first star honours. Nick Roukounakis (6), Zach Reim (3), Brennan Nelson (6), Tyson Juganauth (7), and Christophe Farmer (6) had the other Warriors goals. Next game for West Kelowna is Wednesday (Feb. 23) in Prince George against the Spruce Kings.

—-

The Kelowna Chiefs won their final game of their regular season with a 4-2 win over the Sicamous Eagles Saturday night at Rutland Arena. The Chiefs were down 2-1 in the second period before scoring three unanswered goals to get the win. Kelowna’s goals came from Patrick Ferrie (3), Sam Dixon (12), and James Hooton (15) who scored twice. Hooton also assisted on Dixon’s goal. The Chiefs start the first round of the KIJHL playoffs Tuesday night (Feb. 22) against the Summerland Steam. Games one and two are scheduled for Rutland Arena.

—-

The University of B.C. Okanagan Heat (UBCO) women’s basketball team beat the University of B.C. Thunderbirds (UBC) 79-43 on Saturday. In volleyball, the women beat UBC 3-2 in a five game set. The UBCO women also took a five game set (3-2) against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Sunday.

The UBCO men’s volleyball team was swept 3-0 on the road against the University of B.C. Thunderbirds (UBC) on Saturday. The UBCO men also dropped a five game set (3-2) to UFV Sunday in Abbotsford. The men’s basketball team also lost 97-75 to UBC on Sunday.

