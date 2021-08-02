Weekend targeted shooting ‘very distressing and concerning’, says Kelowna mayor

The area between Pandosy Street and KLO Road remains cordoned off as RCMP investigate a suspected targeted shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31. (Jeff Jones/Contributed)

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran has issued a statement after a targeted shooting incident sent two men to the hospital on Saturday (July 31).

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to Pandosy Street and KLO Road on Saturday evening, just before 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was 37-year-old West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, who has been targeted three times before Saturday’s incident.

In his statement, Basran said the fact that two men were shot at a public and popular area in the city is “very distressing and concerning”.

“Incidents like this put the lives of innocent people and our first responders at risk and are not acceptable,” he said.

“Thankfully, gun violence is extremely rare in Kelowna.

“I have full confidence in the RCMP as they continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure justice and community safety are upheld.”

Police have said they also found an explosive device in the area as they were gathering evidence from the shooting. Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV, but no arrests have been made at this time.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident,” Insp. Beth McAndie said.

The intersection between Pandosy and KLO Road was closed off for some time on Saturday.

