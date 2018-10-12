Weekend weather update

A sunny weekend right across the Okanagan and Shuswap

It’s shaping up to be a sunny weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The forecast for the Okanagan will be mainly sunny and 15 C on Friday.

Saturday the temperatures start to dip to 14 C with sunshine, getting cooler on Sunday at 12 C.

In the Similkameen, Friday will be partly cloudy and 14 C, while Saturday will be mainly sunny and 13 C.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny and 13 C.

Environment Canada is anticipating a mainly sunny day Friday in the Shuswap and 14 C.

While Saturday will be sunny and 13 and it will be much of the same for Sunday.

