Weekend weather update

This weekend will see sun, rain and above seasonal temperatures for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

It’s shaping up to be a mix bag of weather this weekend for the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap.

The forecast will see slightly above seasonal temperatures for the weekend with some sunshine to start followed by showers on Sunday.

“On Saturday it is looking pretty good with lots of sunshine,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald. “A system is moving in Saturday night into Sunday, so it will be a much wetter day there. Five to ten millimetres for the Okanagan and Shuswap with a blast of wind there as well, we will see winds out there of 40-60 km/h.”

For the Okanagan on Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine all day with a high of 10 C dropping to 5 C overnight with showers. On Sunday periods of rain is expected all day with a high of 11 C and a low of 5 C.

Further north in Shuswap, there is risk of a thunderstorm late Friday afternoon turning into sunshine on Saturday with a high of 10 C and rain overnight with a low of 6 C. On Sunday the rain will prevail with a high of 11 C and low of 6 C.

Heading south to the Similkameen, the picture is a little more dreary. Saturday and Sunday are calling for periods of rain all day with a high of 9 C and a low on Sunday of 1 C.

“Getting into Monday and Tuesday there will be a little bit of a break with a few more showers on Wednesday,” adds MacDonald.

“The most intense rain comes on Sunday. We have shifted into that fall-like pattern after a very dry start to October. We are now in proper storm season.”

He also reminds motorists that wet weather in the valley can mean snow on highway passes.

“Anyone travelling the highway passes Sunday and early next week should be on the lookout for snow, we could see a few centimetres there on the Okanagan Connector,” adds MacDonald.

