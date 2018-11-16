Weekend weather update: Crisp and sunny

This weekend will see lots of sunshine and below season temperatures for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful and crisp weekend for the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap with temperatures a few degrees below average.

“We will see temperatures slighty below average this weekend,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. “Nothing very cold, but the overnight lows are a couple degrees colder than normal. So for the Okanagan, Sunday night’s low of -5 C is two degrees below the average of -3 C for this time of year.”

The forecast will see sunshine most days with daily highs sitting near 0 C and cold overnight temps dropping to -8 C in some regions.

“A ridge of high pressure is building which is a bit of change from the weather we saw earlier this week,” explained Sekhon. “It will be a fairly dry weekend with some sunshine throughout. Morning fog and cloud is possible, but that should burn off by the afternoon.”

For the Okanagan on Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2 C, dropping to -4 C overnight.

On Sunday, expect bright sunshine all day with a high of 2 C and a low of -5 C.

Further north in the Shuswap, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2 C and an overnight low of -3 C. On Sunday, the sun will shine with a high of 3 C and low of -5 C.

Heading south to the Similkameen, the picture is all bright sunshine. Saturday and Sunday are both calling for bright and crisp days with a high of just 1 C and a low on Sunday of -9 C.

Sekhon said there is no sign of any precipitation in coming days.

“The ridge starts to break down in the middle of next week, so we will see how that timing goes. We could see some precipitation at the end of next week,” he said.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

