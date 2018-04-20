Weekend weather update

A look at your weekend weathter for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The weekend weather outlook for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

For the Central, South and North Okanagan on Friday in expect the clouds to turn to rain this evening and the snow level to lower to 1500 metres. Wind will pick up in the afternoon and temperatures will sit about 15 degrees.

On Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with wind gusting between 30 to 50 km/hr and a high of 13 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C.

In the Shuswap, on Friday, expect a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day with temperatures around 16 C.

The rain will come to an end Saturday morning, but only for a brief period as Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Anticipate a southwest 20 km/hr wind near noon. The high for the day 12 C.

Showers will continue overnight but will clear by Sunday morning. Temperatures for Sunday are expected to be close to 11 C.

RELATED: More snow on B.C. highways this weekend

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Trans-Canada and Highway 3, where 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event
Next story
Emergency officials responding to floods and landslides

Just Posted

Lake Country to get a new winery

A development proposal was approved Tuesday by council

Kelowna social housing project revised

BC Housing tries to mitigate neighbouring concerns

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Robot caretakers could be in your future

Interior Health CEO says AI will revolutionalize medical care

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

Highway 33 to re-open Friday

Traffic expected to resume at around 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Most Read