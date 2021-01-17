Weekly COVID-19 case-counts continue to drop in the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan recorded 110 cases Jan. 3–9, a huge drop from the 349 noted between Dec. 6 and 12

COVID-19 weekly case counts are continuing a downward trend in the Central Okanagan.

From Jan. 3–9, the Central Okanagan local health area (LHA), from Peachland through Lake Country, recorded 110 cases of the virus, a decrease from the 139 reported from Dec. 27–Jan. 2 and a significant drop from the 349 recorded between Dec. 6 and 12.

While things are trending positively for the Central Okanagan, that is not the case for all surrounding LHAs.

Vernon’s weekly case-count increased again to 98 between Jan. 3 and 9, from 76 reported the previous week between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. Salmon Arm also noted a sizable increase to 17 cases from the previous week’s four. Kamloops decreased slightly to 62 cases from the 68 reported the previous week. Merritt increased by one case to 10.

To the south, Penticton’s cases remain stable with 13 reported this week compared to 15 last week, but the South Okanagan LHA, which contains Oliver and Osoyoos, increased in the weekly count to 43 from 27. Health officials noted seven cases in Summerland, up from four the previous week. Kettle Valley reported nine, an increase from the previous week’s four, and Grand Forks reported five after noting zero cases the previous week. Both Princeton and Keremeos recorded no cases of the virus, following just one in each LHA the previous week.

