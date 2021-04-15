Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

The weekly COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the Central Okanagan.

From April 4 to 10, Interior Health recorded 288 cases from the Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’s 214.

This tops the previous week’s record of having the highest number of cases noted in a single week through 2021 so far. However, it is still short of early December numbers, when the region recorded 349 cases from Dec. 6 to 12.

In the north, Vernon recorded 56 cases up from the previous week’s 33, two in Enderby, 13 in Salmon Arm up from 11 the previous week and six in Armstrong, which increased from four.

To the south, Penticton recorded 37 cases, while the South Okanagan, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos, recorded 12 cases.

Keremeos reported one new case.

Throughout the Interior Health region, there have been 9,771 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. 105 new cases were announced yesterday, April 14, with 22 individuals currently hospitalized and nine in intensive care.

Amid the rising cases, Interior Health also announced today’s immunization clinic scheduled for Peachland has been cancelled.

With a population of nearly 6,000 residents, Peachland has a large number of seniors and people who are in line for the vaccine.

The district’s mayor Cindy Fortin said last week’s clinic was a success, with approximately 400 residents receiving their first dose.

No reason has been given for the clinic’s cancellation.

