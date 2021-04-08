The BC Centre for Disease Control's weekly COVID-19 numbers for March 28 to April 3. (Photo: BCCDC)

Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

The BCCDC recorded 214 new cases between March 28 to April 3

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan region between March 28 and April 3, the highest number of cases noted in a single-week stretch so far in 2021.

This is the first time the region has reached more than 200 cases since the week of Dec. 20 to 26, 2020, when it also saw 214 cases.

The recent numbers are a 73-case increase in cases from the previous reporting period of March 21 to 27, when 141 cases were reported. The highest number of cases in a week-long period on record in the Central Okanagan region is 349, which was registered during the week of Dec. 6 to 12, 2020.

Just a month and a half ago, the Central Okanagan had just 36 cases between February 14 and 20. Since then, numbers have risen every week except for one.

Communities surrounding the Central Okanagan also saw increases in cases in the recent data compared to numbers from the week before. Vernon recorded 33 cases, up 12 from the previous week. Salmon Arm saw cases increase from 10 to 11. Enderby jumped from four cases to 11 new cases.

Summerland recorded three new cases after seeing none in the week before. Armstrong also saw three new cases, compared to only one in the previous period.

For the second week in a row, Princeton recorded no new cases. Penticton saw a decrease in cases, dropping to 16 from 19. Keremeos however, recorded two new cases after seeing none in the week before. The South Okanagan recorded just one new case.

Kamloops jumped from 48 new cases from 30, while Merritt saw only six new cases compared to 22 the week before.

Coronavirus

Most Read