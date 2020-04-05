Weekly roundup: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna business, energy sector destroyed, 70-year-old man charged after shots fired

A look at the top stories of the week

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Interior Health has confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 related to an outbreak involving temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna agricultural business, bringing the total number of cases to 19. The five cases stem from results that were still pending following the initial announcement of the outbreak on March 31.

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

While British Columbians may be loving the low gas prices in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s an omen for bad things to come in the energy industry, according to an expert.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAE) and former Member of Parliament, said the ever-decreasing prices of resources in the energy sector will be detrimental to the economy in several ways.

Historical photo highlights City of Kelowna’s response to 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic

For weeks health officials across B.C. have been urging people to stay inside and practise physical distancing in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Although, this isn’t the first time the City of Kelowna has been under such restrictions. In 1918, the world was ravaged by the deadliest pandemic in history, the Spanish Flu.

D.W. Sutherland, the mayor of Kelowna in 1918 issued a public notice banning all gathering of more than 10 people in an effort to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

According to Facebook’s analytics department, overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month in countries that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. In those same locations, voice and video calls have more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Across all social media platforms, WhatsApp is experiencing the greatest gains in usage as people look to stay connected. Overall, WhatsApp has seen a 40 per cent increase in usage, according to Kantar.com — a leading data, insights and consulting company.

For the time being, firefighters will only be called to the most serious of medical emergencies — marking a change in what has been the norm since the 1980s.

Typically, firefighters are dispatched to loads of medical emergency calls. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said on Wednesday that a directive from B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry changed that.

70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

A 70-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots inside a residence on March 28.

According to police, the 70-year-old man allegedly pointed a firearm at another man inside the home in the 700 block of Caddwer Avenue in Kelowna just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence.

Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is banning all campfires throughout the region, effective immediately.

The RDCO said the ban will remain in effect until further notice to support COVID-19 health efforts by reducing potential air pollution.