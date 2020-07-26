Downtown Kelowna Marina. (Contributed)

Weekly roundup: Eighty-six COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna, Kelowna hotel occupancy down, deliberately set vehicle fire

A look at the top stories of the week

A look at the top stories of the week.

Eighty-six COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna exposures

A total of 86 cases of COVID-19 are now linked to recent exposures in the Kelowna area.

As of Friday, July 24, Interior Health confirms 80 of those cases have been test-confirmed and another six are epidemiologically linked — meaning the subject was showing symptoms and either had close contact with a confirmed case or was in a closed facility known to be experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Seventy-four of those are IH residents. The other 12 are from Vancouver Coastal (5) and Fraser Health (7).

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for information regarding a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Monday, July 20.

Just before 4 a.m., RCMP was called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department which had attended a vehicle fire in the 1300-block of Ray Road in Kelowna. Firefighters were actively extinguishing the blaze when police arrived on scene.

“RCMP investigators are examining the grey Chevrolet Malibu and believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The vehicle was parked in the driveway when it was set ablaze. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Don’t come to Kelowna and act like the city is a COVID free bubble, where you can behave however you want.

That is the messaging from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran following a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the city that saw case numbers top more than 70 on Tuesday, July 22.

Most of the cases have been linked to those in their 20s and 30s who attended private parties.

‘Unseasonably hot’ weather to roll in to the Okanagan next week

The Okanagan is going to be hot — really hot — next week, according to an Environment Canada meteorologist.

“It could easily get 35 C to 40 C next week,” said meteorologist Doug Lundquist, calling the temperatures “unseasonably hot.”

A cold front and some rain on Friday cooled things off to start, the weekend but temperatures are expected to steadily rise from there.

“By Monday afternoon, daytime highs will soar to the mid to upper 30s with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday. Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses,” reads a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Two Okanagan golf courses have cracked Score Golf’s Top 100 Canadian Golf Courses list.

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort took the honours of being named the Okanagan’s top course, ranking 28th, while Kelowna’s Tower Ranch took the 55th spot.

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy down significantly for month of June compared to 2019

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy is down significantly for the month of June, according to data collected by Tourism Kelowna.

Kelowna hotels are operating at a 36.5 per cent occupancy rate, down substantially from Kelowna’s normal average of 80 to 85 per cent for the month of June.

On June 26, provincial health officials implemented Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which included the go-ahead for interprovincial travel. Although, more visitors doesn’t necessarily mean more business, according to Ballantyne.

