Weekly roundup: Infected passenger on Kelowna flight, bears are back, Mill Creek floods

Here are the top stories of the week.

Illegal dumping up Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

As many positive outdoor activities are seeing an increase through the COVID-19 pandemic, so are some negative ones.

According to Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, illegal dumping is on the rise. The task force’s goal is simple, to work to keep forests clean and to bring public awareness to the issue of illegal dumping in local forested areas.

Passenger flying into Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

Another passenger flying into Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 5, a passenger sitting in seat 5A on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna later tested positive for the virus.

Bears are back: Central Okanagan residents urged to safely manage trash

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is reminding residents to do their part in keeping neighbourhoods safe by managing wildlife attractants around their homes, including household garbage.

Conservation Officers confirm bears have already been spotted in several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

The Kelowna RCMP returned over $10,000 worth of bicycles to their owners, within just a one week span between April 26 and May 2.

The return of warm weather has prompted more people to dust off their bikes and helmets. On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles.

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents in several Kelowna neighbourhoods are cleaning up and filling sandbags after Mill Creek burst its banks in the early morning hours of May 7.

The city attributes the flooding to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and debris blocking creek flows at various points along Mill Creek.

Vernon and Kelowna protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Protesters have returned to Vernon’s Polson Park, this time in greater numbers.

More than 30 people cozied up to one another in the park beside Highway 97A Saturday afternoon, May 9, where they protested on an array of topics including shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.