Weekly roundup: Kelowna Mountie faces new acusations, Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup, Kelowna’s COVID-19 cluster jumps to 13 cases

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

A second woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Kelowna Mountie Lacey Browning, accusing the constable of assaulting her while on duty.

The suit filed in BC Supreme Court by Fiona Read on Wednesday, July 15, comes less than a month after security camera footage was released showing Const. Browning dragging UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang down a hallway at her residence and stepping on her head. Wang is suing the RCMP officer, the Attorney General of Canada, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor following the incident.

Read’s allegations date back to the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2016, following a party at her friend’s neighbour’s house.

Read was initially meant to spend the night at her friend’s house but she says she became uncomfortable at the party and began walking back to her friend’s house to gather her things. She had planned to head back to her own house. She claims her friends attempted to stop her from leaving but was eventually allowed to leave.

City could divert funds earmarked for affordable housing to Tourism Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is looking to move funds earmarked for affordable housing to assist the struggling tourism industry.

Today (July 13), city council will vote on a few funding changes which would assist Tourism Kelowna with near and long-term marketing initiatives. The report was released on Thursday, July 9, just one day prior to the announcement of eight COVID-19 cases in the city — six of which came from outside Kelowna — and exposure at several locations between June 25 to July 9.

Despite those recent developments, the documents contained in the council agenda show some of Tourism Kelowna’s ad campaign materials, showing a slogan of ‘Kelowna is Ready’.

City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna was “not meant to be,” according to a city staffer.

But that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have to pay for it.

The top junior hockey tournament in the country, hosted by the Canadian Hockey League, was slated to take Kelowna by storm in May.

“The 10-day festival would have been an event like no other,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in those plans as it gained steam through the first few months of the year, eventually culminating in the event being entirely cancelled.

Kelowna’s COVID-19 cluster jumps to 13 cases

Five further cases of COVID-19 in Kelowna have been identified through contact tracing after Interior Health’s (IH) announcement last week stated several areas in the city had been exposed to the virus.

In a brief statement, IH said 13 individuals are now associated with the cluster — including six from the Interior Health region.

“We know that initially, seven people who visited Kelowna later tested positive for COVID-19, which triggered our alert about the downtown waterfront district,” read an emailed statement from IH.

“To date, six individuals within the Interior Health region have tested positive and are linked to events that occurred downtown Kelowna during this time period. As of today (July 14), it brings our total associated with the cluster to 13.”

Charge stayed against Lake Country man accused of killing his wife

A man accused of killing his wife in Lake Country, back in June of 2016, will not stand trial.

Lambertus Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife, Arlene, but this week, Crown counsel stayed the charge.

“After carefully reviewing new information relating to this matter, Crown Counsel determined that the BC Prosecution Service’s charge assessment standard was no longer met,” Alisia Adams, a spokesperson for the BCPS said.

BC CDC warns of two more Kelowna flights with COVID-19 exposure

Two more flights travelling from the Kelowna International Airport have been flagged by the BC Centre of Disease Control for possible COVID-19 exposure.

The announcement came Wednesday evening and include a flight from Kelowna to Calgary on July 2 and a Kelowna to Edmonton flight on July 5. Both were West Jet flights.

This comes after the BC CDC flagged an Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6.