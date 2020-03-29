Weekly roundup: Murder in the Mission, Kelowna couple stuck on cruise ship in Hawaii, Kelowna protecting local businesses

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court in Kelowna on March 24. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Here are the top stories of the week.

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

Gunshots rang out in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court on March 24, just before 12 a.m.

Police arrived on scene to find a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit have located a deceased adult male in a vehicle on Trumpeter Court in Kelowna. “Police are maintaining the crime scene for examination, and are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage, said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy .” pic.twitter.com/NU7PhklWCh — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) March 25, 2020

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

As health officials continue to urge employers to implement safety measures that reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 – which includes limiting hours and staff – the B.C. government is offering clarity on what specific services are being considered essential in the province.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service.

Full list provided in the link.

What to expect for Central Okanagan schools in light of COVID-19

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be opening the doors of several of its facilities next week — just not to students.

The first week of classes after spring break, March 30 to April 3, will be for staff planning only. Most staff members will be participating remotely in planning for the weeks ahead.

While schools are not shut down, in-class instruction has been suspended by order of the provincial health officeruntil further notice. School grounds and playgrounds are also closed to all.

Kelowna couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

Al Janusas and his wife Heidi Adhofer said the cruise started off on March 1 in Auckland, New Zealand. But as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened, the ship’s passengers were gradually told they were barred from nearly half of the ports they were scheduled to visit.

Janusas said on March 12, they were told the ship was going directly to Hilo, Hawaii instead of Tahiti. They were in the Cook Islands at the time, and some passengers with confirmed flights home were allowed to disembark and fly home.

But Janusas and Adhofer stayed in the ship.

RCMP, firefighters rally in support for health care workers in Kelowna

It was a full-on motorcade at Kelowna General Hospital, Saturday night (March 28).

Kelowna residents lined the streets, while practicing social-distancing, with signs, horns and cameras to capture RCMP, firefighters and other first responders with a procession of support for frontline workers at KGH. The parade included lights and sirens as a show of respect, admiration, and appreciation.

Sirens and cheering at Kelowna General Hospital tonight as RCMP and residents show support for local healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/nIqwz9AWXA — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 29, 2020

Kelowna takes action to protect businesses from crime during COVID-19 pandemic

As many businesses across Kelowna close its doors temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several parties are working diligently to ensure those businesses are being protected from possible crime.

Downtown Kelowna Association, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and the Kelowna RCMP are all taking action.