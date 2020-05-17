Weekly roundup: Orchard Park Mall stores to reopen, cyber cheating, restaurants to reopen

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna couple returns home after working the front lines of pandemic hotbed in Italy

As the B.C. provincial government called a state of emergency on March 18, the COVID-19 pandemic had already taken a stranglehold in parts of Europe.

That same day, two Okanagan healthcare workers travelled over 8,000 kilometres to provide assistance in Italy, one of the world’s most severe hotbeds for the virus at the time.

Vernon man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The BC Nurses’ Union is demanding answers after a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) was assaulted on May 13.

The union claims the nurse, working in the emergency department at the COVID-19 screening desk, was struck and verbally assaulted by an irate patient.

Union president Christine Sorensen said in addition to the incident, she’s concerned the COVID-19 screening desk did not have a plexiglass shield installed.

“Not only did this nurse experience a traumatizing incident that left her with physical injuries; she is also working through a pandemic, on the frontlines, in a high-risk area, without the appropriate infection control measures in place,” said Sorensen.

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle

An individual riding a motorized scooter was rushed to hospital after colliding with a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. Both front wheels of the scooter was knocked off in the incident.

The elderly pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.

Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

Several stores at Orchard Park Shopping Centre are planning to reopen after May long weekend as pandemic restrictions are eased.

On May 11, the mall confirmed on its website that it will be expanding its hours to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 19 as more stores begin to reopen.

Currently, only iWorld, Tax Pros, Shefield Express, Showcase, Shoppers Drug Mart (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Best Buy (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) are open. Lenscrafters and Pearle Vision are open by appointment only.

Kelowna cracks top 10 list of cities with most virtual cheaters amid COVID-19: Ashley Madison

If your partner’s phone and laptop never required a password before, but they do now, you may want to think twice.

According to a report released by Ashley Madison, Kelowna ranks eighth among Canadian cities for cheating during the quarantine, based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020.

Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

During difficult times surrounding COVID-19, there’s not much to be excited about, but as restrictions start to ease and phase two begins, that’s all about to change.

On Monday, May 11, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects phase 2 of the B.C. restart plan to go ahead next week – including the re-opening of restaurants for sit down dining.