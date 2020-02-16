Hundreds of people from all cultures and ethnicities came together to show their support for the Wet’Suwet’en First Nation by marching through downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Weekly roundup: Rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation, transit bus impounded, teacher sentenced

A recap of last week

Here are the top stories of the week.

Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Hundreds gathered outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Sunday, Feb. 9. to take part in a rally to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline.

Dixon Terbasket helped organize Kelowna’s rally. As a member of the Syilx First Nation and wildlife technician with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, he was happy to see people of all ethnicities come together to support Canada’s First Nations people and their land.

“What we’re doing is trying to create awareness,” said Terbasket.

“I just want to be respected as a human being, as somebody from this land and my children should have the same opportunities as (everyone else).

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

A Chilliwack man who fell asleep at the wheel after a crystal meth and alcohol-fuelled night leading to a collision that killed a pregnant woman on Highway 1 was sentenced in provincial court on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Frank Tessman was handed a sentence of 30 days jail, a fine of $1,000, and an 18-month driving prohibition.

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

Among the field of hundreds of impounded vehicles sitting in a lot at Mario’s Towing in Kelowna, is a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

Early in the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, a passenger on that very bus reported the erratic driving of her bus driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was pulled over by the RCMP and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

A former Mount Boucherie Secondary school teacher who sexually exploited a student will spend two more years behind bars.

Bradley Furman, 30, broke into tears as judge Clarke Burnett sentenced him to a total of 38 months in prison for various charges related to his relationship with a 17-year-old student. He was given 11 months credit for time served.

Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna May

A Transportation Citizen Survey, which garnered responses from 300 Kelowna residents, show a vast majority of residents support alternative forms of transportation, however many respondents still want to the city to build more roads, an opinion that doesn’t necessarily improve the flow of traffic.

$17,000 income gap between Central Okanagan and WFN households: Report

The average medium household income for a Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum IR9) household is $17,000 less than the average Central Okanagan household as a whole, according to a Central Okanagan Community Wellness Analysis report.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Just Posted

Rockets’ Nolan Foote traded to New Jersey Devils

The Devils acquired Foote and a 2020 first-round pick from the Lightning in exchange for Blake Coleman

Weekly roundup: Rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation, transit bus impounded, teacher sentenced

A recap of last week

The Coldest Night of Year walk returns to Kelowna Feb. 22

The event raises money for charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting people in the community

Smalltown DJs to bring sounds of Shambhala and Bass Coast to Sapphire Nightclub

The Electronic Dance Music duo is known for their bass-heavy beats

Rockets lose 3-2 to Rebels in close game

The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they host the Calgary Hitmen at Prospera Place

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

#FoxForFiver: Support grows in B.C. to put Terry Fox on new $5 bill

Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope raised money for cancer research

Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Most Read