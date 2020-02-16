Weekly roundup: Rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation, transit bus impounded, teacher sentenced

Hundreds of people from all cultures and ethnicities came together to show their support for the Wet’Suwet’en First Nation by marching through downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Here are the top stories of the week.

Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Hundreds gathered outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Sunday, Feb. 9. to take part in a rally to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline.

Dixon Terbasket helped organize Kelowna’s rally. As a member of the Syilx First Nation and wildlife technician with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, he was happy to see people of all ethnicities come together to support Canada’s First Nations people and their land.

“What we’re doing is trying to create awareness,” said Terbasket.

“I just want to be respected as a human being, as somebody from this land and my children should have the same opportunities as (everyone else).

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court https://t.co/q3A9K1gRDD — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) February 12, 2020

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

A Chilliwack man who fell asleep at the wheel after a crystal meth and alcohol-fuelled night leading to a collision that killed a pregnant woman on Highway 1 was sentenced in provincial court on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Frank Tessman was handed a sentence of 30 days jail, a fine of $1,000, and an 18-month driving prohibition.

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

Among the field of hundreds of impounded vehicles sitting in a lot at Mario’s Towing in Kelowna, is a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

Early in the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, a passenger on that very bus reported the erratic driving of her bus driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was pulled over by the RCMP and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

Impounded bus returns to #Kelowna service after impaired driving incident https://t.co/Ly9H5xtb1L — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) February 14, 2020

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

A former Mount Boucherie Secondary school teacher who sexually exploited a student will spend two more years behind bars.

Bradley Furman, 30, broke into tears as judge Clarke Burnett sentenced him to a total of 38 months in prison for various charges related to his relationship with a 17-year-old student. He was given 11 months credit for time served.

Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna May

A Transportation Citizen Survey, which garnered responses from 300 Kelowna residents, show a vast majority of residents support alternative forms of transportation, however many respondents still want to the city to build more roads, an opinion that doesn’t necessarily improve the flow of traffic.

$17,000 income gap between Central Okanagan and WFN households: Report

The average medium household income for a Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum IR9) household is $17,000 less than the average Central Okanagan household as a whole, according to a Central Okanagan Community Wellness Analysis report.