Weekly roundup: UBCO student sues RCMP, Basran gives thumbs up to Kelowna tourism, possible cat killer on the loose

Here are your top stories of the week.

Mayor Basran gives thumbs up to tourism in Kelowna

On June 24, provincial leaders announced the implementation of phase three of B.C.’s restart plan, which includes reopening movie theatres, resorts and hotels, overnight camping at provincial parks and relaxation on interprovincial travel.

“Dr. Bonny Henry has said that travel for British Columbians in the province is allowed and certainly that’s something that we are thankful for,” said Basran.

“Kelowna businesses are ready, willing and able to accommodate those who want to visit Kelowna. We certainly welcome them but we would just ask again that they be respectful and keep health top of mind, making sure if they aren’t feeling well to please reconsider, but that if they are feeling well enough to travel to maintain appropriate distancing.”

UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

A UBC Okanagan nursing student has filed a civil claim against a Kelowna RCMP officer, the Attorney General of Canada, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor after she claims she was assaulted and had her Charter Rights breached during a wellness check.

The alleged assault was filmed by a surveillance video taken from inside the student’s apartment building and the plaintiff’s lawyer is using the video in an attempt to prove the officer used excessive force.

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is asking residents to call the animal abuse hotline if they suspect anything is occurring with pets in their neighbourhood.

The warning comes after the bodies of several cats were found scattered near downtown Kelowna.

Regional manager for the Cruelty Investigation Department Brian Kijowski said in order for the deaths to be investigated, those who have discovered their pets missing or deceased need to report the incident to the BC SPCA.

“If someone’s pet dies of a suspicious circumstance, we will investigate as we need to base everything on facts and evidence,” he said.

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

A Kelowna resident is claiming he contacted the Mounties and the Civil Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for the RCMP two years ago, over concerns about the behaviour of the same officer who is now on administrative duty following an investigation into an arrest that has led to a civil suit filed against the constable.

Nathan Stroeder decided to speak out about his 2018 encounter with Const. Siggy Pietrzak, after seeing a viral video of the officer punching Tyler Russel several times during an arrest in Kelowna in May.

Stroeder believes this situation could have been avoided had the Kelowna detachment followed up differently with his account of a situation involving Const. Pietrzak on the night of Feb. 5, 2018.

Landmark’s ‘Dine the District’ returns July and August in Kelowna

fter a successful launch year in 2019, the Landmark District has announced it will be bringing back ‘Dine the District’ this July and August.

The hope for this year’s ‘Dine the District’ is to increase business in the area after restaurants were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will run from July 15 to Sept. 1 and will promote the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments as well as increase social distanced pedestrian traffic in the area, during the summer months.

Looking back at West Kelowna Warriors hockey history

Since relocating from Langley in 2006, the West Kelowna Warriors have become a British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) staple, often boasting a solid crowd and a skilled lineup with high expectations with each new season.

When the Westside Warriors began their inaugural season playing home games out of the Memorial Arena in Kelowna.

Construction of Royal LePage Place wouldn’t be ready until the following year, so the team would bus its fans to Memorial, establishing a strong following right from the get-go.

“We were quite impressed with how the (Westside) community supported the team when they had to go to Kelowna,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.