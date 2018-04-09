Weekly weather outlook

Here’s a look at this week’s weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap

After a chilly weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap filled with rain, the sun is finally making an appearance and the temperatures are rising.

For Monday in the Central, South and North Okanagan, anticipate a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16 C.

Unfortunately the skies will turn to cloud on Tuesday and showers are forecast throughout the day and into Wednesday; however, temperatures will sit at about 12 C. For the Penticton region expect wind gusts up to 30 km/hr in the afternoon.

For Thursday, Environment Canada is anticipating a 60 per cent chance of showers for the day and a high of 5 C.

Friday expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13 C.

In the Shuswap residents could see a high of 15 C on Monday with a mix of sun and cloud.

For Tuesday, showers will begin in the morning and will carry on throughout the afternoon, the high 13 C.

For Wednesday and Thursday Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent of rain, with temperatures sitting between 8 and 11 C.

Friday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud turning to rain in the afternoon, the high 11 C.

