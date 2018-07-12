Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious around Ambry Self Storage

Suspicious activity around the storage business on the 600 Block of Veteran’s Avenue has the RCMP asking for the public’s assistance to report anything odd activity in the area.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in the last week a stolen vehicle was recovered near Ambry Self Storage.

Police recovered a stolen F350 from Vernon near the business and that isn’t the first time a stolen vehicle has been found in the area.

“We’ve recovered more than one vehicles in that neighbourhood. It is weird. It could mean it’s a dumping spot for vehicles or someone is meeting up with someone else there for some reason,” he said.

Evans said in addition to recovering stolen vehicles there, in the last week someone one attempted to steal several vehicles being stored at the business.

“If anyone sees anything suspicious at night we’re asking them to please call 911,” he said.

Previous story
5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized
Next story
Water pipes need an upgrade to handle fires in Okanagan Centre

Just Posted

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Crews mop up scene of West Kelowna house fire

The fire started this morning on Sageview Road

West Kelowna neighbourhood worries about future after explosion

Owner of the home says there was nothing he could do to prevent it

Water pipes need an upgrade to handle fires in Okanagan Centre

The District of Lake Country met with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Fallen hiker rescued from trail

A man was rescued from an area above Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Most Read