Well-known Kelowna developer, Al Stober, dies

Al Stober, whose Landmark Centre development spawned new town centre in the city, passes away at 88.

One of Kelowna’s most notable developers has died.

Al Stober, whose Stober Group built the Landmark office towers across Harvey Avenue from the city’s Parkinson Recreation Centre, as well as other residential and commercial properties throughout the city, died Oct. 18 at the age of 88.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sandra, his children Linda, Mark, Ken and Carolyn, their spouses and and his 13 grandchildren.

No cause of death was released.

According to the company, which made the announcement Friday, Stober was at the helm of the Stober Group for more than 62 years.

Under his guidance, the company achieved the highest of accolades on multiple award-winning building projects, as well as community recognition for what it called his “innovative perspective.”

The six Landmark towers will be joined by a seventh — to be one of the city’s tallest buildings — in 2021.

The complex created a new town centre in the city, one that is currently being developed through a the Capri-Landmark plan.

“Al certainly has left a legacy,” said Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist, who dealt with him many times over the last 15 years.

Gilchrist said Stober introduced a new standard of office building to the city with the development of the Landmark Centre.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is expected to make a comment about Stober’s passing at Monday’s city council meeting.

In the statement from the company, Stober’s leadership and trust in his employees, through countless construction and development projects, is credited with pushing the envelope with perception, design, quality and excellence of building in the city.

“His vision and legacy will carry on at the Stober Group with the next generation, Ken Stober and Carolyn Stober, following in their father’s footsteps, under his loving watchful eye,” said the company news release.

”They will be assuming the leadership role with tremendous strength, assurance and integrity. The future of the Stober Group will maintain the same vision, pride and dedication shown by its founder, taking the company to the next decade and beyond.”

Stober also had a reputation for giving back through decades of dedication to numerous charities and organizations both on a local and international scale.

The iconic Tree of Hope a trees of lights that stands at the Landmark Centre each Christmas, represents all the facets of giving Stober believed to be an essential part of his faith.

The company included a quote from Stober that summed up his view on giving back to his him community and to others: “Finishing well is a journey and the choices we make along the way. Finishing well is about the working habits we have practiced and the determination we’ve shown. Finishing well is about all those non-physical and immeasurable but memorable traits that make us special.

“Those are the important things about finishing well. They are the things we bring with us on the journey and they are the substance of who we are.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.