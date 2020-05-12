A McDonalds restaurant in Nanaimo. (File)

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

A nearly 13-year legal battle between the City of Kelowna and McDonalds has come to a close, with the city doling out just north of $2 million in settlement costs to the fast-food giant.

The city also purchased the property at 1746 Water Street.

“Proactive land acquisition is a key component of the city’s long-range financial and capital planning framework and this site represents a key location in the City’s western gateway,” said Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager. “Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Avenue, it represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment.”

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of revised road alignments for the William R. Bennett Bridge. McDonalds subsequently ceased operations at the location and claimed land and business losses against the city.

“Assessment of the building, review of on-site security measures and remediation of the property is expected to begin immediately and take the better part of this year,” said Hood. “A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for Council’s consideration in the coming months.”

READ MORE: Kelowna council streamlines development approval process

READ MORE: Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

Just Posted

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

‘It would help create more space for businesses that are going to be losing space in light of physical distancing requirements’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna country singer’s latest single surpasses 50,000 views in 48 hours

Jayme Knyx released the music video for “Better Days” on Sunday, May 10

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

Kelowna council streamlines development approval process

Council voted unanimously in favour that DVP applications be separated into major and minor catergories

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

Kootnekoff: Changes to the Employment Standards Act

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Most Read