Wesk Kelowna residents to get say on restoration of Mt. Boucherie Community Centre

West Kelowna council is asking the public what a restored Mt. Boucherie Community Centre (MBCC) should look like.

Public engagement will ask for feedback about programming, amenities, space enhancement, and short-term priorities. The MBCC was repurposed as a temporary city hall in 2008, and the original intent was to use it as such for only five to 10 years while money was saved for a new city hall. With that building under construction, the MBCC is expected to be converted back into a community centre in spring 2023.

The city has approximately $700,000 in reserves for the renovation project, and no new tax increases are required.

City staff is working on the transition, including a needs assessment for recreation staff and office space, identifying needed renovations, conducting public engagement on programming and amenities, a vision for future expansion, and creating a concept plan to share with council and the public. Engagement will involve opportunities online, in-person, or via email.

Questionnaires will be available on the city’s OurWK website, or printed copies at popup engagement events. A drop-by stand-alone display and comment board will be set up at the Westbank Library between April 22 and May 20 and at the Lions Hall from May 24 through June 17. Stories and photos will also be collected from the public through OurWK in celebration of the return of MBCC and to recognize its 50 years of service to the community.

A “Mt. Boo and You” campaign aimed at engaging youth on what drop-in and programmed activities they would like to see will also be done. This will include pop-ups at locations such as the Skatepark at Memorial Park, the Youth Centre, in-person presentations at Mount Boucherie Secondary School (pending COVID-19 restrictions), and a social media campaign.

Public consultation runs April 20 through June 20. The design phase is set to take place in July and August, and the concept and final design phase will be available to view at an Open House in the fall.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

City CouncilCity of West KelownaCommunity