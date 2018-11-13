West K Women of Influence host third annual gala

Rayna Wettberg and her son Blake pick out food at the new Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in Kelowna Wednesday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

The West K Women of Influence are hosting their Third Annual Winter Fundraising Gala in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

There will be a delicious three- course gourmet dinner with wine, dancing to live music by the award winning duo, room to dance, a live auction run by Rod Burnett of Global College Auctioneering, a silent auction, door prizes and more. Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles Program.

The Tiny Bundles program is specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant mothers and families with children under the age of one. Participants are eligible for a weekly hamper containing milk, eggs, fresh fruits, vegetables and baby basics. Mothers also receive a one-time layette, containing new baby items, when the baby is born. Additionally, public health nurses are available at the Food Bank twice per month to answer any questions new moms may have.

“Proper nutrition and support during pregnancy and during the first year of life builds a strong foundation for a healthy, well developed child. Our Tiny Bundles Program helps 100 babies per week and 20 pregnant moms per week. We are grateful to the West K Women of Influence for supporting this valuable and much needed program,”said Lenetta Parry of the Food Bank.

“We have a spectacular night planned,” said Mary Jane Banks, event chair “We have been able to secure more sponsors, donors and prizes than ever before. We are passionate and committed to raising as much money as possible to help our communities most vulnerable.”

The event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Shannon Lake Golf Clubs’ Courses Restaurant. There are still a few tickets left, they are $75 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

