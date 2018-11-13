Rayna Wettberg and her son Blake pick out food at the new Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in Kelowna Wednesday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West K Women of Influence host third annual gala

Fundraising will support the Central Okanagan Community Foodbank

The West K Women of Influence are hosting their Third Annual Winter Fundraising Gala in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

There will be a delicious three- course gourmet dinner with wine, dancing to live music by the award winning duo, room to dance, a live auction run by Rod Burnett of Global College Auctioneering, a silent auction, door prizes and more. Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles Program.

The Tiny Bundles program is specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant mothers and families with children under the age of one. Participants are eligible for a weekly hamper containing milk, eggs, fresh fruits, vegetables and baby basics. Mothers also receive a one-time layette, containing new baby items, when the baby is born. Additionally, public health nurses are available at the Food Bank twice per month to answer any questions new moms may have.

RELATED:REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Proper nutrition and support during pregnancy and during the first year of life builds a strong foundation for a healthy, well developed child. Our Tiny Bundles Program helps 100 babies per week and 20 pregnant moms per week. We are grateful to the West K Women of Influence for supporting this valuable and much needed program,”said Lenetta Parry of the Food Bank.

RELATED: Kelowna group changes name that includes women in its campaign

“We have a spectacular night planned,” said Mary Jane Banks, event chair “We have been able to secure more sponsors, donors and prizes than ever before. We are passionate and committed to raising as much money as possible to help our communities most vulnerable.”

The event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Shannon Lake Golf Clubs’ Courses Restaurant. There are still a few tickets left, they are $75 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna council passes two motions in first meeting after inauguration
Next story
Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Rockets look to bounce back with win against Prince George

Rockets look for 9th win of the season after back to back losses

RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer

The trailer was said to be stolen from West Kelowna on Nov. 9

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

West Kelowna ranks sixth in Expedia coziest city list

Osoyoos and Vernon also made the cut

West Kelowna Warriors strengthen defense with trade

Warriors aquire Austin Chorney from the Vernon Vipers

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Victims told police they were robbed at knife point near an ATM

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Most Read