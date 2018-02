The accident occurred after 1 p.m. on Thacker Drive and Douglas Road

One person was taken to the hospital after an accident in West Kelowna this afternoon.

The accident on Thacker Drive and Douglas Road occurred just after 1 p.m.

The accident sent the white sedan off the road, just missing a power pole and bus stop sign, according to witness reports.

