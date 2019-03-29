West Kelowna’s Mary Jane’s Headquarters. Photo: Facebook

West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Five West Kelowna pot shop’s applications have been advanced to public hearing by city council earlier this week.

The non-medical cannabis retailer matter will return to council at a later date for first and second readings after the hearing. Ten potential applicants were graded and only four were advanced for consideration.

One of the retailers, Mary Jane’s Headquarters — a currently legal cannabis apparatus store in West Kelowna — had its application reviewed by council for the approval for its transition into a cannabis retailer, renamed Cheeba Cheeba, and was approved as the fifth application.

“We’ve never sold marijuana,” said Mary Jane’s owner Chris Gayford.

“I saw a lot of people come into the cannabis field and open illegal shops, but through that time we kept everything on the up and up.”

READ MORE: Cannabis shops in Kelowna inching closer to reality

READ MORE: More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

Mary Jane’s was originally included in applications that were to be put on hold, and would become approved if one of the other applying stores did not proceed.

One other application, BeKind, was put on hold.

Council approved the applications to Cannadra on 1192 Industrial Road, Spirit Leaf on 1195 Industrial Road, Flora on 3711 Elliot Road, and Prime Cannabus on 2528 Main Street.

Mary Jane’s Headquarters was approved as the fifth application, even though it was originally stated that the number would be only four shops, after council voted in favor of adding it to the list, after debate on the business’s’s long standing and legal operations in the community.

READ MORE: West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

A public hearing will be held at a later date.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey
Next story
Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

Just Posted

Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Attic fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Kelowna urged to look at its police resources

City staff recommend a new five-year police resourcing plan be completed

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Most Read