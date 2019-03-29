West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Five West Kelowna pot shop’s applications have been advanced to public hearing by city council earlier this week.

The non-medical cannabis retailer matter will return to council at a later date for first and second readings after the hearing. Ten potential applicants were graded and only four were advanced for consideration.

One of the retailers, Mary Jane’s Headquarters — a currently legal cannabis apparatus store in West Kelowna — had its application reviewed by council for the approval for its transition into a cannabis retailer, renamed Cheeba Cheeba, and was approved as the fifth application.

“We’ve never sold marijuana,” said Mary Jane’s owner Chris Gayford.

“I saw a lot of people come into the cannabis field and open illegal shops, but through that time we kept everything on the up and up.”

Mary Jane’s was originally included in applications that were to be put on hold, and would become approved if one of the other applying stores did not proceed.

One other application, BeKind, was put on hold.

Council approved the applications to Cannadra on 1192 Industrial Road, Spirit Leaf on 1195 Industrial Road, Flora on 3711 Elliot Road, and Prime Cannabus on 2528 Main Street.

Mary Jane’s Headquarters was approved as the fifth application, even though it was originally stated that the number would be only four shops, after council voted in favor of adding it to the list, after debate on the business’s’s long standing and legal operations in the community.

A public hearing will be held at a later date.

