West Kelowna beefs up downtown security

Paladin Security will be on patrol to discourage inappropriate behaviour

Beginning this week, Westbank Centre will be patrolled by security personnel in an effort to discourage inappropriate behavior in West Kelowna’s downtown.

The City of West Kelowna has hired Paladin Security to patrol the downtown area, particularly around public facilities like the Westbank Lions Hall and the Westbank Centre Transit Exchange during Aug. and Sept. Patrols will continue into the late evening hours, seven days a week.

Downtown safety and security is one of West Kelowna Council’s priorities. Capitalizing on the experience Paladin Security brings, and working jointly with West Kelowna RCMP and West Kelowna Bylaw Enforcement, the patrols will help ensure a safer downtown. These patrols are a trial project for two months after which the effectiveness of the trial will be reviewed for potential improvements to ensure objectives are being met.

If you observe inappropriate behavior in Westbank Centre, please call Paladin Security at 250-681-1417.

Most Read