West Kelowna begin flushing Lakeview Water System

As part of the City of West Kelowna’s ongoing efforts to reduce turbidity in the Lakeview Water System, water mains are being flushed starting Sept. 20. Flushing is being conducted to reduce sediment in the mains and work will continue for as long as above-zero temperatures continue.

The City of West Kelowna will post notices in areas where flushing is occurring. Work will start in the West Kelowna Business Park and neighbourhoods around Ross and Brentwood Roads.

Water service will not be interrupted, but customers may notice a reduction in pressure and additional discoloration after the flushing has occurred. Residents may wish to run taps for a few minutes to remove any additional discoloration from the lines; please note, turbidity does remain high in the Lakeview System and a Boil Water Notice remains in effect. Staff also continues to siphon and aerate the system to reduce turbidity caused by a seasonal break down of algae in Rose Valley Lake. Divers are also being sent in to man-made reservoirs this fall as part of the City’s efforts to remove sediment.

The Boil Water Notice continues for the Lakeview System until further notice. Residents are reminded that all water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, beverages and ice and preparing food or they must find an alternate safe source. The bulk water station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads is open as an alternate source; residents must bring their own clean bottles and hoses for filling.

To view a map of the Boil Water Notice Area, please see our Water Services Area Map at www.westkelownacity.ca/water.

