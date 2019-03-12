Laryn Gilmour/ Black Press

6 people released from hospital after toxic chemical incident

West Kelowna Best Western was evacuated yesterday

Update

It has been confirmed by Interior Health Authority that six patients that were injured due to an incident involving pool cleaning chemicals have been released from Kelowna General Hospital.

Original

West Kelowna’s Best Western hotel was evacuated Thursday and one person was sent to hospital following an incident with pool cleaning chemicals.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported chemical spill at the hotel, on Carrington Road, at around 4 p.m. and crews quickly secured the area, evacuated the hotel and requested the assistance of the Regional HAZMAT team from Kelowna.

“HAZMAT teams entered the pool maintenance area where they discovered a solution of acid and chlorine in a bucket that an employee had inadvertently mixed during routine pool maintenance,” said assistant chief Brent Watson.

READ MORE: HAZMAT SITUATION UNFOLDS

“The bucket containing the mixture was safely contained and then removed to the outside of the hotel, where it was picked up for disposal by a specialty HAZMAT company.”

One hotel employee was transported to KGH by BC Ambulance after inhaling the gasses produced by the accidental mixture. Several other employees and guests were assessed on scene but not transported, reporting minor symptoms.

A total of two engines, a safety, the regional HAZMAT team and a command unit responded to the incident.

As of Monday night, the hotel remains evacuated, with management seeking alternate accommodations for impacted guests. The fire department reminds West Kelowna residents to exercise extreme caution around chemicals and to read all product labels carefully.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan
Next story
12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.12 million in gang-prevention funds

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read