West Kelowna boil water notice rescinded after water main break

After mandatory tests, the boil water notice has been lifted

Effective immediately, the boil water notice has been rescinded after mandatory testing conducted by the City of West Kelowna in collbaoration with Interior Health.

On Jan. 5, a boil water notice was issued following a water main break in the Scott Crescent area. After crews repaired the water main, they conducted a number of mandatory tests over several days through the distribution system to determine was water was potable.

Crews still have to repair damages and apply reinforcements on infrastructure caused by the break. This could take several weeks, with weather and other factors permitting.

The touch-free, container-filling of the bulk water station on Asquith Road will remain closed for the season. There are no other in-effect boil water notices or water qualify advisories in West Kelowna currently.

To remain up to date on boil water notices and water quality advisories or receive other city news, alerts, and updates on the rose valley water treatment plant, sign up at subscribe.westkelownacity.ca/Subscribe.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of West KelownaTreatmentWater