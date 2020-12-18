West Kelowna boy missing since Thursday

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna boy.
Ten-year-old Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Dec.17, at 3 p.m., in West Kelowna.
Storm is described as:
· 10-years-old
· Caucasian male
· thin build
· sandy dirty blond hair
He was last seen wearing:
· Black pants
· Black sweater
· Grey Nike shoes
· Blue medical mask
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Sampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.