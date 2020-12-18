West Kelowna boy missing since Thursday

Storm Sampson went missing Dec. 17 in West Kelowna.

Storm Sampson, 10, was last seen at 3 p.m Dec. 17

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna boy.

Ten-year-old Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Dec.17, at 3 p.m., in West Kelowna.

Storm is described as:

· 10-years-old

· Caucasian male

· thin build

· sandy dirty blond hair

He was last seen wearing:

· Black pants

· Black sweater

· Grey Nike shoes

· Blue medical mask

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Sampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.