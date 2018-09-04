West Kelowna break-and-enter suspect apprehended

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress Monday

A man now faces potential criminal charges, after RCMP disrupted a commercial break and enter and theft in progress Monday afternoon in West Kelowna.

On Sept. 3, at 3:14 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress at a commercial property located in the 3700 block of Elliott Road. Police learned that a property representative had attended to the location for an apparent commercial alarm when they discovered indicators that a break and enter had occurred, the RCMP said in a news release.

“During a search of the commercial property, officers spotted a suspect inside the fenced compound,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna regional detachment. “When confronted, the male suspect scaled the security fence and fled on foot. He was arrested a short distance away without incident.”

The investigation continues, however it appears as though the property crime suspect was in the process of gathering and stacking valuable items, to remove from the property, when he was disrupted by police.

The suspect, a 47-year-old West Kelowna man, was held in police custody. He faces potential criminal charges and was expected to appear in court earlier today.

