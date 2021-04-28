Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown stands outside the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna after a chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday, April 27. (Aaron Hemens - West K News)

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown stands outside the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna after a chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday, April 27. (Aaron Hemens - West K News)

West Kelowna breast cancer patient calls for expedited second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown says clinically vulnerable cancer patients need second dose

As talk of COVID-19 vaccines began, Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown was ready to wait her turn.

But an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis and immunocompromising chemotherapy changed her mind.

Now, the West Kelowna resident is asking for the interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be shortened for clinically vulnerable people, such as herself.

Brown is the owner of RedScope Media, an events business with a hand in several Okanagan events over the last few years.

Due to the pandemic, Brown had to pivot her business.

She showed that same resilience when it came to her health; she followed public health orders and prepared to wait for her turn to get the vaccine.

In the fall of 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, undergoing surgery right before Christmas to treat it. Even then, she waited.

But as she began chemotherapy, her lowered immune system started to worry her. She looked into getting at least the first dose of the vaccine for herself and her husband, her primary caregiver.

“When I first looked into it, I wasn’t even eligible to register to book an appointment,” she said.

“It was very frustrating because I’m clinically vulnerable.”

Two and a half weeks ago, she finally received her first dose, but her husband hasn’t even been able to book a time for an appointment. Now, she’s asking the provincial government to move up the distribution of second doses for people in a similar position like hers and give her husband a chance at a first dose.

“There’s a concern because as a regular person gets the vaccine, after 14 days, you are 90 per cent protected and the booster ensures that you stay protected,” she said.

“Unfortunately, if you’re going through chemotherapy…you don’t reach that 90 per cent.”

Brown cited a not-yet peer-reviewed study out of the U.K. which suggests delaying the booster shot for patients undergoing chemotherapy leaves them lacking in protection compared to people in the same age cohort who aren’t receiving chemotherapy or don’t have cancer.

“There aren’t a lot of studies because we’ve only been vaccinating for four months, but some studies out there do say cancer patients are around the 39-49 per cent mark until they get their second dose, which boosts them up to 90 per cent.”

During her briefing on Monday (April 26), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said fast-tracking second doses for cancer patients is not the answer.

Instead, the province is opting to have as many people as possible get their first dose to ensure more people are protected.

“We don’t yet know if it makes a difference for somebody to receive that second dose at 21 days or 28 days or at six months or four months or three months,” she said.

“The best protection for everybody is for more people to be immunized to have that higher level of protection from the single-dose and reduce the risk in our communities…so we are sticking with our four, likely to be less than four months, given the rate that we are going right now in terms of immunization.”

For her part, Brown said she’s keeping positive. As scientists keep learning about the virus, restrictions and timelines can change, she said. Brown said the answer might be no today, but it could be yes tomorrow.

“I implore the B.C. government and public health to allow us cancer patients here to receive the (second dose of the) vaccine as well,” she said.

“We’re clinically vulnerable, so we’re at a higher risk. This is a big underlying condition. If I was to get COVID, there’s a huge risk to my health.”

READ MORE: Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection
Next story
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Just Posted

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended: B.C. Court of Appeal

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read