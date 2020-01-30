West Kelowna bridge closes to motorists on Thursday for next three months

Crews will be replacing and improving the 50-year-old Gellatly Road Bridge

The Gellatly Road Bridge replacement project will last for three months (Photo courtesy of City of West Kelowna)

Gellatly Road Bridge in West Kelowna is falling down.

City crews are closing the 50-year-old bridge for motorists on Thursday to begin a three-month long replacement project.

Once finished in May, the city said the new bridge will feature an added sidewalk, improved bike lanes and a higher bridge deck with an asphalt road surface.

In the meantime, the city said signage has been placed along Highway 97 to help motorists detour around the closure.

Rotary Trails Park and parking lot will also be closed during the replacement of the bridge.

For more information on the project, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

