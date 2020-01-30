The Gellatly Road Bridge replacement project will last for three months (Photo courtesy of City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna bridge closes to motorists on Thursday for next three months

Crews will be replacing and improving the 50-year-old Gellatly Road Bridge

Gellatly Road Bridge in West Kelowna is falling down.

City crews are closing the 50-year-old bridge for motorists on Thursday to begin a three-month long replacement project.

Once finished in May, the city said the new bridge will feature an added sidewalk, improved bike lanes and a higher bridge deck with an asphalt road surface.

READ MORE: West Kelowna bridge to close for three months

In the meantime, the city said signage has been placed along Highway 97 to help motorists detour around the closure.

Rotary Trails Park and parking lot will also be closed during the replacement of the bridge.

For more information on the project, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Just Posted

Sentencing hearing underway in Kelowna for Chris Ausman’s murderer

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for two full days in court

West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Albini

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni on Thursday

Vehicle fire closes Coquihalla northbound

The estimated time of reopening is 12:30 p.m.

Suspect nabbed after bank robbery in downtown Kelowna

The suspect, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, faces potential charges and remains in police custody

Accelerate Okanagan announces Arlene Dickinson as keynote speaker for 2020 OKGN Angel Summit

On March 12 the final six companies will make their pitch to 35 investors to secure $150K investment

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Okanagan Symphony shines for diamond anniversary

60 years later, OSO performs back in Penticton, where first concert was held, as well as Kelowna and Vernon

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Drivers advised to slow down, maintain safe distance, avoiding aggressive braking

Most Read