(City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna brings in new chief administrative officer

Paul Gipps will join the city in the CAO role starting July 8

West Kelowna city council has hired a new chief administrative officer.

Paul Gipps was selected by council this week and comes to the municipality with nearly 30 years of local government experience with time spent serving as CAO in Terrace, Mission and the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Mayor Gord Milsom said council is happy with their selection of the city’s second ever CAO.

“Council and I are very pleased to have found someone with Paul’s depth of local government experience,” Milsom said.

“He brings a proven track record as a solution-oriented, customer service-focused leader with an excellent reputation for forming and maintaining solid partnerships with other governments and stakeholders.”

READ MORE: Concerns high, answers in short supply at West Kelowna town hall

READ MORE: Contract expires for West Kelowna’s Jim Zaffino

Gipps will take over from incumbent CAO Jim Zaffino, who’s been with the city since incorporation and served as West Kelowna’s first CAO.

Gipps will start with the city July 8.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike
Next story
Semi rollover on highway 97 near Vernon impedes traffic

Just Posted

West Kelowna brings in new chief administrative officer

Paul Gipps will join the city in the CAO role starting July 8

Ex-Rocket joins Kelowna coaching staff

Vernon Fiddler played for the Rockets from 1997-2001, now joins as assistant coach

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy. 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

Taco Time, set to be replaced by a new Starbucks, won’t go down without a fight

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

Semi rollover on highway 97 near Vernon impedes traffic

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Curbside compost collection off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

More than $2,000 raised with half coming from Sicamous Legion

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

Most Read