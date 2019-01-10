West Kelowna business licences now due

The City of West Kelowna encourages more than 2,200 business owners that operate in the municipality to renew their licenses for 2019 before the Jan. 31 due date.

Business owners can avoid a $25 surcharge if they pay before the deadline.

The city mailed renewal notices in December, providing fee and payment information and details on how to register for the online business directory: www.westkelownacity.ca/businessdirectory. Listings offer owners the additional opportunity to promote their businesses by providing contact information, street maps and links to websites and social media pages.

Owners who did not receive notices, new businesses requiring licences and companies that will not be operating in 2019 should email bylaws@westkelownacity.ca.

For more information on various business licence types, fees and forms, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca/businesslicences.

West Kelowna’s 2,277 business licence holders provide quality goods and services to more than 50,000 Westside residents and tens of thousands of visitors. They employ thousands of people and support countless local causes. The city encourages residents to keep our community and economy strong by supporting local businesses.

