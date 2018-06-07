West Kelowna businesses seek relief with a contest

Businesses affected by the second phase of the Boucherie Road improvement, known as the West Kelowna Wine Trail, may feel a little relief knowing there’s a contest to bring back business.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has masterminded a Facebook contest to support local businesses affected by the construction detours.

“We wanted to create this contest to let the world know that everyone is still open for business and to make the effort to take these routes and enjoy what they have to offer,” Karen Beaubier, executive director said. “It has been challenging and the city is doing as much as they can.”

Locals and tourists who would frequently drive the road would be able to travel with ease, hitting all the wineries and businesses along the way, but with the detour through nearby residential areas has made them high traffic zones.

“When I go on the detour, I feel like I am in somebody’s backyard. It’s very uncomfortable that I am taking such a residential stroll through everyone’s neighbourhoods and all I want to do is get to Nesters Food Market,” Beaubier said.

The construction and upgrading of Boucherie is set to run through the summer and fall and end in November.

Mayor Doug Findlater said Boucherie Road is the most used road in the city after Highway 97.

Eight winners will be chosen to receive the prize packages from some of the businesses along the detour route. The winners will be announced June 27 at 6 p.m. during the Greater Westside Board of Trade Member Appreciation BBQ.

To enter the contest, visit the Greater Westside Board of Trade Facebook page.

