West Kelowna Citizen’s Survey due Friday

West Kelowna residents who received a 2018 Citizen Survey in the mail at the beginning of June are encouraged to return their completed forms by Friday to ensure their voice is heard.

One thousand surveys were sent to randomly selected taxpayers in early June. The City of West Kelowna’s goal is to receive as many surveys as possible in order to provide scientifically accurate results to Council.

Findings help the City of West Kelowna in setting budget priorities for the coming year; results indicate how residents feel about the level and quality of programs and services they are currently receiving and determine if West Kelowna should be providing more, the same or less service in specified areas.

Municipal funds are limited, so a tool that identifies taxpayers’ priorities is extremely beneficial to Council as it aims to keep taxes low and build reserves for future needs. The results from this year’s survey can also be compared against previous years’ findings to see what trends are forming.

Residents who did not receive a survey through the mail are also welcome to complete the form, to provide Council with valued feedback. Please note however, only those surveys randomly mailed in May can be used to tabulate the scientific portion of the survey.

For more information or to download and print the survey, please go to westkelownacity.ca/citizenssurvey. Please return the survey to Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

