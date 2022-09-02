The Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park in West Kelowna. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna closing out another successful season of Music in the Park

The last show of the season hits the stage September 2

The last Music in the Park of the season hits the stage in West Kelowna today (Sept. 2).

Headlining the show is Neville Bowman, who will be performing instrumental jazz. Kicking the show off will be the JS Garcia Band, as they bring their pop, rock, country and folk sounds.

Stop by one of the food trucks on-site and bring the little ones to the Kids Zone hosted by the city’s recreation and culture team. Bring a lawn chair, umbrella, blanket, and water and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music.

The show is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

