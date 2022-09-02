West Kelowna closing out another successful season of Music in the Park

The last show of the season hits the stage September 2

The Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park in West Kelowna. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

The last Music in the Park of the season hits the stage in West Kelowna today (Sept. 2).

Headlining the show is Neville Bowman, who will be performing instrumental jazz. Kicking the show off will be the JS Garcia Band, as they bring their pop, rock, country and folk sounds.

Stop by one of the food trucks on-site and bring the little ones to the Kids Zone hosted by the city’s recreation and culture team. Bring a lawn chair, umbrella, blanket, and water and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music.

The show is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

READ MORE: Kelowna mother-daughter duo marching for multiple myeloma research

READ MORE: Lighting-caused wildfire sparks in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaEntertainmentLive musicMusicOutdoor Shows