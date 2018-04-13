Credit: Contributed

West Kelowna community supported by annual dinner

The Taste of India Dinner Dance raised more than $30,000 for the local community

The Taste of India Dinner Dance in West Kelowna raised more than $30,000 for the community.

The second annual event, hosted by West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, had 250 guests and 50 volunteers who enjoyed the India-style dinner and dance April 7.

$29,250 was donated to community groups and local sports teams. A $25,000 donation was given to Okanagan Boys & Girls Club of West Kelowna for the construction of new washrooms and laundry facility so kids on the street so they can come and wash their clothes and have a shower, said Das Kandola, event chair.

The dinner has been sold out for six months.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sleeping dragons will rise again in Salmon Arm
Next story
FEATURE FRIDAY: Flooding plagues Black Mountain residents

Just Posted

FEATURE FRIDAY: Flooding plagues Black Mountain residents

Black Mountain residents seek city’s help

West Kelowna community supported by annual dinner

The Taste of India Dinner Dance raised more than $30,000 for the local community

Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Sleeping dragons will rise again in Salmon Arm

Shuswap Dragonboat Festival set to return in 2019

VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

More than 600 people came out to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

B.C. government takes three months to produce nothing

A request for records blew past three deadlines, spanning three months, only to withhold all records

Family reclaims stolen First Nations regalia found at thrift store

Salvation Army finds Indigenous regalia that was stolen from a Prince Rupert home three years ago

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

Okanagan writers test short story mettle

UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Most Read