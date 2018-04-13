West Kelowna community supported by annual dinner

The Taste of India Dinner Dance raised more than $30,000 for the local community

The second annual event, hosted by West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, had 250 guests and 50 volunteers who enjoyed the India-style dinner and dance April 7.

$29,250 was donated to community groups and local sports teams. A $25,000 donation was given to Okanagan Boys & Girls Club of West Kelowna for the construction of new washrooms and laundry facility so kids on the street so they can come and wash their clothes and have a shower, said Das Kandola, event chair.

The dinner has been sold out for six months.

