West Kelowna cops nab prolific bank robber

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date

Mounties in West Kelowna linked multiple bank robberies committed in late 2017 to one suspect, who has since been taken into police custody and faces potential charges.

In early December, RCMP responded to reports of a bank robbery at the BMO located on Gosset Road in West Kelowna. A lone male suspect had entered the financial institution Dec. 9, passed a note to a bank teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then on Dec. 12, 2017 the West Kelowna RCMP subsequently released images of the robbery suspect captured by the bank’s surveillance cameras to the public in an effort to further their investigation.

“Thanks to tips from the public, our investigators were provided with solid leads to a possible identity for their robbery suspect,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Additional West Kelowna financial institutions were targeted, within days of one another, in robberies allegedly committed with similar sets of circumstances.

“Police linked those robberies carried out on December 12 and 15 and formed the belief that they were each committed by the same male suspect,” said O’Donaghey. “Continued investigative efforts led to the suspect being identified and arrested on March 20 without incident.”

The 26-year-old Kelowna man has since been released from police custody on strict conditions. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

