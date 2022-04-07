West Kelowna council adopts 2022 budget and five-year financial plan

West Kelowna council set the tax increase at 4.0 per cent as it adopted the 2022 budget and five-year financial plan bylaw during its regular meeting Tuesday (Apr. 5).

The increase will result in a total net operating budget of $38.9 million. That equals an average of an additional $81 in taxes for the year per household, for a total municipal portion of $2,281 for 2022.

The calculation is based on the average assessed value of $866,277. The actual amount for each home will vary based on its assessed value.

“Our 2022 budget and five-year financial plan reflect council’s continued commitment to capital and operating priorities that includes community input as we work together to make West Kelowna the place to be,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

The budget also includes a 2.4 per cent increase for police services and a one per cent infrastructure levy. The mayor also pointed out the city is growing at a rapid pace and that a sustainable approach needs to be applied to financial planning.

“This is a fiscally-responsible budget that demonstrates council’s action to increase the number of West Kelowna RCMP members, increase active transportation, design and build long overdue facilities and advance many other priorities of the community and council,” he added.

An updated growth projection from 1.75 per cent is now 2.5 percent. This generated an additional $274,000 in discretionary funds. In total, growth created $914,000 in additional revenue which has been used for both transfers to reserves and to lessen the tax burden.

The city’s 2022 capital budget is $25.5 million, with $10 million going to the water utility, $3.5 million for roads and pedestrian infrastructure, $1.7 million for sewer utility, $5.6 million for facilities operations, and the new Fire Hall #32 and $640,000 in fire protection. Upgrades to eight parks across the city are estimated at $1 million.

The budget was also aligned with council’s strategic priorities for 2022.

