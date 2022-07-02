West Kelowna council briefs from Jun. 22

Collaboration with Westbank First Nation

Council highlighted the positive steps the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation (WFN) have taken together over the past four years along the path of Truth and Reconciliation. Initiatives include the concept design for the Westside Wine Trail banners, which reflect the Indigenous culture; promoting Visit Westside on welcoming visitors to the Greater Westside; and incorporating art language and culture together with the Okanagan Regional Library for the City Hall/Library Building.

Message of thanks to former chief of Westbank First Nation

Council thanked former Chief of Westbank First Nation (WFN) Chris Derickson for his leadership, partnership and his kindness and friendship over the past year. Council noted that “as good neighbours and individuals who work toward making the Greater Westside a beautiful place to be, it has been council’s pleasure to work with and learn from Chief Derickson and WFN council.

Congratulations to the 2022 graduates of Mount Boucherie Secondary

Council congratulated the Graduating Class of 2022 of Mount Boucherie Secondary School and extended best wishes to all Westside students at the end of another school year. Council also extends its gratitude to students’ families, teachers and everyone at Central Okanagan Public Schools for their continued guidance and support of youth in our great community and wishes graduates much happiness and success.

Council receives the 2021 Annual Report

Council considered and received the 2021 Annual Report, which includes the 2021 audited financial statements. The report provides a summary of the activities and accomplishments that support council’s strategic Priorities up to the end of 2021. Staff also brought forward the 2021 statement of financial information that outlines council and staff remuneration and payments for goods and services.

Curbside recycling collection services contract

Council supported the request to Recycle BC to undertake direct curbside recycling services within the City of West Kelowna effective April 30, 2026. Staff will continue to work with Recycle BC to resume the transition of the curbside system collection and to consider adding glass collection at the curb. Residents are encouraged to reduce the rate of contamination of waste in curbside recycling to save costs to ratepayers and materials being diverted to the landfill.

Revised Zoning Bylaw amendments given third reading

Council gave third reading to the amendments to the revised Zoning Bylaw to help provide clarity, ease of use and consistency. The bylaw will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for final signature and brought forward for adoption at a future council meeting.

Council receives an on Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant construction

Staff presented an update to Council regarding the multi-year project on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and reservoir construction. The report also updated the final phase of the transmission mains construction that will connect Pritchard/Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates to the new facility. Despite supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and other challenging market conditions, the city, consultants, and contractor are working together to advance the top priority project. The plant is currently scheduled to be substantially complete in spring 2023.

