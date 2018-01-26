West Kelowna council discusses snow, soccer

West Kelowna council had a busy session and disucssed everything from snow to soccer. Here are the highlights:

Snow Clearing

Council discussed proposed changes to snow clearing to ensure snow is not piled in front of residential and commercial driveways and were advised such a move would increase the scope and cost of the City’s current snow removal contract. New equipment and additional manpower would be required to effect this change and snow clearing would take much longer. Council agreed not to pursue the changes with the majority noting that complaints about snow clearing have decreased this winter.

OCP Amendment – Seclusion Bay Road

Council gave first reading to an Official Community Plan Amendment (OCP) for 3060 Seclusion Bay Road. The application was brought to Council as an OCP Amendment before a possible re-zoning application is brought forward to address higher level policy issues first. The current OCP land use designation on the lower (lakefront) portion of the property is Resource Land with the applicant seeking the designation of Tourist Commercial, to facilitate a future rezoning application. The applicant’s vision is for a strata development of approximately 21 eco-tourist cabins, an amenity building and a dock extension to accommodate one boat slip per unit, boat lifts and some visitor moorage. A number of technical issues including water, sewer and drainage servicing of the property.

READ MORE: WEST KELOWNA MOVES AHEAD WITH SOCCER DOME

Westbank Centre DCC Reduction

Council gave first three readings to the City’s Westbank Centre Development Cost Charges Reduction Amendment Bylaw to extend the expiration of the original bylaw by three months, from March 2018 to June 2018. The original bylaw offers Development Cost Charge reductions to encourage development in Westbank Centre that place a lower burden on municipal infrastructure. Council was advised there is growing market momentum for new multiple residential projects.

Gellatly Waterfront Seasonal Transit Service

Council directed BC Transit to provide seasonal service to the Gellatly waterfront, to and from Gellatly Road South using Whitworth Road at Pebble Beach as a turnaround. BC Transit has completed trial runs of the route and, although there are operational concerns relating to summer congestion, it is recommending this route. BC Transit is proposing a July 1 to September 1 service with a dedicated bus to the waterfront at 30 minute intervals during weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. West Kelowna’s portion of the cost of the service is estimated at $8,931.

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Council was provided an update on the design of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. In September 2017, Council authorized an agreement with AECOM Canada Ltd. for the design of the new plant. AECOM has completed review of metered flows from the Rose Valley Reservoir and billing services, hydrant flow tests and source water testing, site selection and land tenure application and a design review workshop with Interior Health. The recommended site for the location of the new plant is above Roseridge Court. Council received a grant through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund of $41 million towards the construction of the plant that is expected to begin in 2018.

Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant – Flood Recovery

Council awarded the construction contract in the amount of $1.02 million to QM Environmental for material extraction in the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant reservoir. The reservoir was impacted by the 2017 spring flood event which caused material to be deposited in the treatment plant’s intake reservoir.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.