Damage from the sudden flooding March 22 in West Kelowna, including on Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna (above), prompted a local state of emergency declaration by the city. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West Kelowna council endorses local state of emergency

Declaration made in light of March 22 flooding to make repairs on private property to public works

West Kelowna city council has endorsed a State of Local Emergency declared in response to flooding in the community that occurred late last week following torrential rain.

Significant and localized rainfall impacted much of the community and city public works, parks and fire crews worked into the night to protect public infrastructure, said the city in a news release.

On Tuesday evening, council endorsed the local state of emergency declaration, which was put in place to allow city crews to work on private property in order to protect public infrastructure.

Key areas of concern for flooding included Smith Creek adjacent to Gellatly Road and Lower Glenrosa Road.

Currently, Lower Glenrosa Road remains closed as repairs are underway to the roadway and the adjacent slope structure after flood waters damaged the road between Glencoe and Glenway Roads and an adjacent power pole alongside Highway 97, just south of the Glenrosa Road interchange.

No completion date has been given for the work. Glenrosa Road remains the alternative route.

The city says its crews remain on flood alert as spring runoff continues.

