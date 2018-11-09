West Kelowna council pass two motions in first meeting after inauguration

Social housing funding and Agricultural Land Reserve exemptions were on the agenda.

  • Nov. 9, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

With winter knocking on the Okanagan’s door, the West Kelowna city council has made steps towards preparing for the cold months for the area’s homeless.

At the first council meeting since the Nov. 6 inauguration, the new West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom and city council approved an allocation of $50,000 to the West Kelowna Shelter Society in hopes of using the money, from the city’s budget surplus, to fund advocacy, engagement and to find land for social housing and services in 2018-2019.

RELATED: New supportive housing in Kelowna to provide the homeless with a home

A survey done in March by the Central Okanagan Foundation found 286 people experiencing homelessness across the Central Okanagan. That number was 23 per cent higher than it was in 2016.

The reallocated money will help the West Kelowna Shelter Society provide additional aid for homeless people, low income individuals and on assistance families.

RELATED: Education ministry recognizes new West Kelowna school a top priority for school district

In other city business, council supported three School District 23 applications to have properties excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

This exclusions would allow the school district to build and manage on these properties without factoring in the rules of the ALR, which recognizes agriculture as a land’s priority use. More information on the ALR can be found here.

The three properties the school district is seeking exclusions for are Hudson Road Elementary School, Webber Road Community Centre and Shannon Lake Elementary School.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island
Next story
53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Just Posted

West Kelowna council pass two motions in first meeting after inauguration

Social housing funding and Agricultural Land Reserve exemptions were on the agenda.

Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd

The sixth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff took place on Thursday

Mother’s heroic act during the war brings back memories for Kelowna woman

Clelia Bartolami remembers her mom helping save three British soldiers in Italy

Big White staff moving into housing

The new building cost $3.5 million, opening up an extra 48 beds for on-mountain employees.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Kelowna

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck Thursday night

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Most Read