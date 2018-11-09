West Kelowna council pass two motions in first meeting after inauguration

Social housing funding and Agricultural Land Reserve exemptions were on the agenda.

With winter knocking on the Okanagan’s door, the West Kelowna city council has made steps towards preparing for the cold months for the area’s homeless.

At the first council meeting since the Nov. 6 inauguration, the new West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom and city council approved an allocation of $50,000 to the West Kelowna Shelter Society in hopes of using the money, from the city’s budget surplus, to fund advocacy, engagement and to find land for social housing and services in 2018-2019.

A survey done in March by the Central Okanagan Foundation found 286 people experiencing homelessness across the Central Okanagan. That number was 23 per cent higher than it was in 2016.

The reallocated money will help the West Kelowna Shelter Society provide additional aid for homeless people, low income individuals and on assistance families.

In other city business, council supported three School District 23 applications to have properties excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

This exclusions would allow the school district to build and manage on these properties without factoring in the rules of the ALR, which recognizes agriculture as a land’s priority use. More information on the ALR can be found here.

The three properties the school district is seeking exclusions for are Hudson Road Elementary School, Webber Road Community Centre and Shannon Lake Elementary School.

