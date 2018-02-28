West Kelowna council reacts angrily to expansion of property speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

West Kelowna council is worried about the effect the province’s speculation tax will have on its housing market now that it has been expanded to include Kelowna and West Kelowna.

And at last one city councillor had choice words for B.C. Finance Minster Carole James when the issue came up at Tuesday night’s council meting.

“We were blindsided by this,” said Councillor Rick De Jong. “We found out about this with the general public when it was announced by the finance minister (in this week’s provincial budget). It’s disgusting.”

And he added sarcastically “Well done Carole James.”

Several other councillors also voiced thir concerns, describing the tax, which was was first introduced by the former Liberal government to address the very hot Lower Mainland housing market, as being very bad for the city. In her budget, James expanded the tax to cover the Fraser Valley, the Capital and Nanaimo Regional Districts on Vancouver Island and only Kelonwa and West Kelowna in the Interior

“It’s a total market distortion,” said Coun. Rusty Ensign. “It’s unfair.”

Mayor Doug Findlater noted Lake Country, which is the fastest growing municipality in the region and has the highest house prices, was not included in the expansion of the tax.

“This is just off base,” he said.

The tax imposes a $5 levy for every $1000 of assessed value this year and will rise to $20 per $1000 of assessed value in 2019. It targets what the province calls foreign and domestic “speculators” but could catch Candians from other province’s who own homes here, either vacation property or homes they intend to retire to in the future.

Coun. Carol Zanon questioned if the tax was constitutional, saying mobility rights are guarenteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and to her, the tax appears to limit that.

Coun. Duane Ophus and Bryden Winsby agreed with their colleagues that te taxis bad news for West Kelowna, with Winsby saying thcity needs to gt serious with its reaction to the th province’s move. He movd a motion—supported unanimously by council—that a report be prepared immediately by the city on the impact of the tax to West Kleowna.

City chief administrative officer Jim Zaffino said he will have that report in council’s hands next week.

In the meantime, Findlater said the city will raise its concerns at the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association convention.

