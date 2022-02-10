West Kelowna council sets new utility rates, hears about affordable housing study

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is updating the Regional Affordable Housing Strategy to identify gaps, improve access to affordable and attainable housing and address homelessness. Watch a presentation on the City of West Kelowna website. Input can be provided on the Regional District of Central Okanagan website.

—-

Council adopted water regulations bylaw amendments, which require all new residential construction to have water meters installed in secure outside pits, rather than inside dwellings, to make replacements and repairs easier. The amendments also allow the city to install water meters in outside pits, at a homeowner’s expense, when a resident refuses to allow the city to repair or replace an existing indoor, malfunctioning meter ensuring that all customers pay their fair share of operating the non-profit water system.

—-

Council gave first, second and third readings to new utility rates for 2022. The proposal includes:

An $8.25-per-quarter increase in Rose Valley water rates to cover anticipated capital and increased operating costs.

An $8.75-per-quarter increase in Powers Creek water rates to fund short-term debt to replace aging infrastructure.

A $2.78-per-quarter increase in sewer rates, which the City has not adjusted in the last four years, to build reserves and to fund debt for future infrastructure upgrades.

A net $4.97-per-quarter reduction in waste management services fees, to account for a difference between higher landfill tipping fees and lower curbside collection contract costs.

—-

Council received an update on the Official Community Plan (OCP) draft land-use plan and the first phase of the Transportation Master Plan (TMP). The updates will help create a vision of a vibrant, walkable, and connected West Kelowna. The OCP plan proposes that most future growth occurs in urban and neighbourhood centres to set the foundation for better transit, more housing variety, and complete neighbourhoods. The TMP will help inform recommendations for future network upgrades to accommodate growth, encourage greener modes of transportation, and facilitate neighbourhood connectivity. Public consultation is open from Feb. 14 to 28. Learn more and provide input at Our WK.

—-

Council supported the future construction of a fully accessible playground at one of three potential park locations in the city. Staff will further investigate the most suitable location. Council will dedicate $75,000 to the project this year, and consider a further $125,000 during 2023 budget deliberations. Council also asked staff to set up a trust fund to receive public donations for the project.

—-

Council directed staff to apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, seeking funding under the BC Green Infrastructure Environmental Quality sub-stream to replace the aging intake screens at Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant. Project construction is anticipated in 2023 as recommended in the city’s 10-year capital plan.

Read More: Sol Aqua development in West Kelowna gets mixed reviews

Read More: Thoughts sought for Central Okanagan housing survey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City CouncilCity of West Kelowna